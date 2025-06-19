Galactico mentality! Trent Alexander-Arnold explains ‘disappointment’ after Real Madrid debut - with ex-Liverpool defender living the dream with Blancos

Trent Alexander-Arnold is embracing the Galactico mentality at Real Madrid, with the ex-Liverpool star explaining his debut “disappointment”.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Having completed a move to Santiago Bernabeu ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup, with a €10 million (£9m/$11m) fee changing hands ahead of hitting free agency, the England international made his bow for the Blancos in a meeting with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

He endured a mixed outing in the Miami heat at Hard Rock Stadium, with a couple of mistakes seeing more questions asked of his defensive qualities. The 26-year-old did, however, grow into the game and had a hand in Gonzalo Garcia’s goal.

Article continues below

Getty

WHAT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD SAID

Said effort was only enough to help Real to a 1-1 draw, with Alexander-Arnold telling reporters afterwards of the pressure and demands he is now working under: “Incredible day to have made my debut for Real Madrid. It’s something almost every player dreams of so to be able to achieve it is huge for me. There’s some disappointment not to have won the game but it’s the mentality you need to have as a Real player is to want and expect to win every game you’ve played in.

“I’ve felt the support from the moment I signed the club. Absolutely sensational. The fan base is truly global all around the world and you feel it every day.”

DID YOU KNOW?

Alexander-Arnold impressed and surprised many by speaking Spanish at his official unveiling as a Real Madrid player, and added on efforts to settle as quickly as possible in new surroundings: “I’ve been learning Spanish for a couple of months. I want to adapt and give myself the best start possible. It’s important to show the intent that I want to embrace the culture and adapt as best as possible. That was important for me to do so.”

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID?

Real Madrid, with new manager Xabi Alonso calling the shots, will be back in action at the Club World Cup on Sunday when facing Mexican outfit Pachuca at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.