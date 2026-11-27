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Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa has firmly shut down speculation linking defender Calvin Bassey with a January move to Manchester United. Speaking ahead of his side's meeting with Bournemouth, the coach delivered a blunt verdict on the Nigeria international's future and revealed crucial behind-the-scenes plans at the club.

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Arbeloa rejects January transfer talk

Arbeloa has moved swiftly to protect one of his most important players as the winter transfer window approaches. Growing rumours have linked 26-year-old Bassey with a mid-season departure from Fulham.

United are reportedly among a number of clubs monitoring the Nigeria star ahead of January. Their interest reflects the defender's impressive form this campaign. However, Fulham have no intention of letting a key figure leave midway through the season. Arbeloa addressed the mounting speculation directly during his press conference before facing Bournemouth.

Bassey is not for sale

Arbeloa left zero room for doubt when pressed on whether the Red Devils or any other suitors could prise Bassey away this winter. The Fulham boss stressed the defender's vital leadership role within the squad.

"I’m so happy with Calvin," Arbeloa told reporters at his pre-Bournemouth press conference. "Obviously, he’s not on sale. No chance that he can leave this club in January. I think he’s happy here, he’s one of our captains, he’s one of our leaders."

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New contract talks already underway

Rather than viewing the widespread transfer interest as a distraction, Arbeloa sees it as clear proof of Bassey's high level of performance. The coach believes the attention is a natural consequence of the defender's strong displays on the pitch. To ward off rival clubs permanently, Fulham are already taking proactive steps behind the scenes to tie the 26-year-old down to fresh terms.

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"You can see how he’s playing and, for me, it’s normal that so many clubs are interested in him," Arbeloa explained. "It is good for him, good for us because that means he is performing really, really well, but it’s very important for me as a coach and a club and we are working on a new contract and I hope he can sign as soon as possible."

Focus shifts to Bournemouth and renewal

Fulham's immediate priority now returns to the pitch, with Arbeloa preparing his squad for their upcoming fixture against Bournemouth. Bassey remains central to the manager's plans as one of the team's established leaders.

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Away from matchday preparations, club officials will continue working to finalise the defender's new deal as swiftly as possible. Securing his signature would provide a major boost for Arbeloa and effectively end the uncertainty surrounding his future.