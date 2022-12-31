Frustrated Guardiola insists Man City 'played really well' even as title hopes take hit in Everton draw

Pep Guardiola insisted Manchester City were good against Everton despite a frustrating 1-1 result on Saturday.

Man City drew 1-1 with Everton

Pep not happy

Arsenal allowed to grow Premier League lead

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester City's manager was visibly frustrated in his post-match interview following the draw at home to Everton, but he claimed his team were unlucky not to have defeated the Toffees. The reigning champions have now given up more ground to league leaders Arsenal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Erling Haaland may have scored 21 goals in 15 Premier League appearances for Manchester City but they are now seven points behind leaders Arsenal.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY?: They will be looking to gain some ground on Arsenal in their next Premier League game, an away outing at Chelsea on January 5.