All eyes are once again turning towards a potential third bout between Dmitry Bivol and Artur Petrov, after the International Boxing Federation (IBF) opened the door to a rematch of this world-class contest, following their most recent encounter in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

In a development that appears to be a natural extension of an exceptional rivalry that has captivated boxing fans worldwide, the federation’s president, Omar Karimlev, confirmed that both fighters are set to return to the ring for a third bout, reviving one of the most prominent rivalries in the weight class and adding a new dimension of excitement and anticipation.

He noted that the path to this clash will not be straightforward, as both Bivol and Petrov are expected to contest a preliminary bout before the details of the third encounter become clear, after which formal consultations will begin to determine the timing and appropriate format, with these steps expected to commence by the end of this year.

In the search for a venue befitting the scale of this event, Moscow has emerged as the preferred choice to host the bout, given its organisational readiness and infrastructure capable of accommodating a clash of this magnitude, as confirmed by Karimlev.

He said: “The International Boxing Federation is fully prepared to organise a third bout between Bivol and Petrov, as this rivalry represents a major global event. It is expected that each will fight a warm-up bout before they meet again, after which we can move on to the formal planning and organisation stage by the end of the year. Our priority is to stage this fight in Russia, specifically in Moscow.”

Between the moment of victory in Riyadh and the start of the countdown to a new chapter, this trilogy feels like a story that is not yet complete – a tale of a battle for supremacy returning this time via the International Boxing Federation, with the world waiting to see how it will end.