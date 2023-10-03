Frank Lampard to follow in Steven Gerrard's footsteps? Former Chelsea boss 'open' to taking over at Rangers following Michael Beale sacking

Frank Lampard is reportedly 'open' to taking charge at Rangers after Michael Beale was shown the door.

Lampard open to return to coaching

Rangers might be an option

Pascal Jansen and Philippe Clement also being considered

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Telegraph, the former Chelsea and Everton head coach is among the initial candidates being considered by the club to turn around its fortunes after losing three of the first seven fixtures in the Scottish Premiership which saw Beale getting axed. Former Brighton coach, Graham Potter was also sounded out but he has turned down the offer.

AZ Alkmaar coach Pascal Jansen and former Monaco coach Philippe Clement are also on the shortlist apart from Kevin Muscat, a former Rangers defender, currently managing Yokohama F Marinos.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lampard, who completed his interim role at Chelsea last summer, is open to new opportunities that align with his career goals. The 45-year-old has been a long-time admirer of Rangers as he joined the club's fans during the 2008 Uefa Cup final against Zenit St Petersburg in Manchester. Moreover, he went on to describe his friendly appearance at Ibrox as one of his best experiences.

Article continues below

Rangers have earlier seen success with former England midfielder Steven Gerrard in the managerial role who led them to the SPL title and Lampard's potential appointment would rekindle hopes of bringing back the glory days. However, the club will further interview potential candidates, including Jansen, Clement, and Muscat, before making an informed managerial appointment.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Lampard revealed on Monday Night Football on Sky Sports this week that he is ready to return to the dugout after he found "the time out of the game to recharge a bit" and will manage once again if the right opportunity comes up.