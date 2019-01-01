Francis Uzoho makes ‘clean’ Anorthosis debut

The Nigeria shot-stopper took to the field for the first time in Cyprus after his January transfer

Francis Uzoho made a impressive start to his Anorthosis career, helping his side to a 1-0 victory over Apollon in Saturday’s Cypriot First Division encounter.

The Super Eagles no. 1 completed a January transfer deadline day temporary switch from Spanish side Deportivo La Coruna to Cyprus, where he will be spending the rest of the 2018-19 season in order to gain more game time.

The first half of the ongoing campaign saw him restricted to just seven Spanish Segunda appearances on loan at Elche.

In Cyprus, however, the 20-year-old was immediately thrown into the fray, playing for the entire duration against Apollon, beaten by a Michal Duris’ 39th-minute effort.

And Uzoho, impressed with his feat on his debut, took to the social media to revel in the victory.

“It's just a matter of when but I will definitely get there,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Happy my debut came with a win and a clean sheet. In Christ alone.”

The victory halted a chance to move to the top of the log for their second-placed visitors, despite table-toppers APOEL dropping points in their game.

Jurgen Streppel are, however, placed fifth after garnering 30 points from 19 Cypriot top-flight duels.U

Uzoho will hope to continue his clean streak when they travel to take on Nea Salamis next Saturday.