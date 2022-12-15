France threatened with illness disaster for World Cup final as Coman fever confirmed

Kingsley Coman is the latest player to fall ill in the France squad ahead of the World Cup final, following Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano.

WHAT HAPPENED? Rabiot and Upamecano both missed Les Bleus' World Cup semi-final win against Morocco on Wednesday and coach Didier Deschamps confirmed Thursday morning that Coman has also been hit by a fever that threatens the squad as the final against Argentina approaches.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Coman also had a fever this morning," the coach told reporters on Thursday. "In Doha, the temperatures have dropped a bit and you still have air conditioning on all the time. We have had a few cases of flu-like symptoms.

"Dayot felt bad immediately after the game against England. It happens when you exert yourself so much, your body weakens and you are more prone to getting these viruses. We're taking all the necessary precautions, we're trying to make sure it doesn't spread, but viruses are of course infectious and we have to take precautions against them."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: France are not the only team to have been hit by sickness concerns at the World Cup. Early in the tournament, the Brazil squad was hit with a string of illnesses and, just like Deschamps, winger Antony said the air-conditioning in the stadiums were partly to blame.

WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? Deschamps will be hoping that Coman, Rabiot and Upamecano are all fit to face Argentina when they meet in the World Cup final on Sunday.