Former Liverpool star: Alexander-Arnold should move to Bayern Munich

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Emile Heskey, the former Liverpool and England striker, believes that Trent Alexander-Arnold's move to Bayern Munich could represent a good step in his career, given the decline in his appearances with Real Madrid, pointing out that the attacking qualities possessed by the English full-back outweigh, in his view, the criticism directed at his defensive abilities.

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In comments to the website "Eldorado", Heskey said: "Bayern Munich would be a good option for Trent Alexander-Arnold. The German league (Bundesliga) has very strong competition, and he would be at the biggest club there, which would be a great thing for him, although I would love to see him return to Liverpool."

He added: "Despite all the criticism we talk about regarding his defensive abilities, his positives far outweigh his negatives. What he offers when he pushes forward to join the attack goes far beyond that criticism."

Those comments land as Alexander-Arnold fights for regular minutes at Real Madrid.

He joined the Spanish club in the summer of 2025 from Liverpool, ending a career of almost 20 years at the English side, whose academy he first walked into at the age of six.

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The English full-back couldn't nail down a starting spot in his first season at the Bernabeu. Injuries wrecked his start, and he managed just 21 league appearances in 2025-2026, starting only 14 of them.

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His situation has grown even tougher this season. Competition for the right-back slot has intensified, and Real Madrid's coaching staff have leaned on other options.

Coach Jose Mourinho gives priority to Federico Valverde, then Denzel Dumfries, and the Englishman's dwindling minutes tell the story.

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At 28, he leaves behind a glittering record with Liverpool: 354 appearances for the first team, 23 goals and 86 assists.

He also helped win the UEFA Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League titles in 2020 and 2025, adding the FA Cup, the League Cup, the Club World Cup and the European Super Cup.

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Alexander-Arnold walked away from Liverpool in the summer of 2025 after deciding against a new contract. He wanted a fresh challenge, and Real Madrid looked like the stage to chase his ambitions at the highest level in Europe.

His future at Real Madrid now looks deeply complicated. He arrived amid sky-high expectations as one of the best players in his position on the planet.

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Real Madrid paid 10 million euros to bring the player in early and hand him a role in the Club World Cup, even though his Liverpool contract had only days left to run.

Settling in, though, was never simple. He played 30 matches in his first season, starting 22, and delivered an inconsistent campaign. After just one year, the club saw the need to back Dumfries hard for the same position, while Fede Valverde keeps proving his worth down the right.

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Life in white has not matched what Arnold pictured. Months before the move, the English full-back spoke of winning the Ballon d'Or. The story has changed dramatically since, and his future at the club now hangs in doubt.

Neither Real Madrid nor the player seems to be weighing up an exit right now. Yet the lack of minutes could, in the medium term, force a rethink over his stay in the Spanish capital, according to press reports.