Liverpool might not have liked the result of their friendly with Milan, but their German record signing made quite the impression

Liverpool's pre-season preparations continued on Sunday with a 4-2 defeat to AC Milan in Hong Kong, but the result, as is customary at this stage, was secondary to the performances on display.

While Arne Slot will undoubtedly have been concerned by his side's vulnerability on the counter-attack, there were individual bright spots, not least the dazzling display of new signing Florian Wirtz. The young German playmaker offered a tantalizing glimpse of his potential, leaving fans and pundits alike buzzing with excitement.

And young Rio Ngumoha showed great potential also.

Wirtz wizardry: Forget the stats, watch the player

Stats can often tell a story, but sometimes, they only tell half the tale. Florian Wirtz's numbers against Milan – one of two ground duels won, one of two dribbles completed, zero shots, no goals, no assists – might not scream "world-beater." However, anyone who watched the game will attest to the magic the German international weaved on the pitch.

Wirtz operated primarily in a false nine role, dropping deep to collect the ball and orchestrate Liverpool's attacks. His touch was sublime, his vision exceptional, and his ability to link up with teammates was a joy to watch. He dictated the tempo, speeding up attacks when needed and slowing things down to maintain control. He consistently found pockets of space, turning defence into attack with clever passes and intelligent movement.

While a goal eluded him – he was unlucky not to score after a brilliant touch and through ball for Salah was cut out before the Egyptian could return the pass – his overall performance suggested Liverpool have acquired a truly special talent. The early signs are that Wirtz possesses the qualities to become a key player for Slot's Liverpool, adding a new dimension to their attack.

The buzz around a potential move for Alexander Isak is understandable, given the Swede's proven Premier League pedigree. However, fans shouldn't overlook the impact Wirtz could have. Liverpool have already invested a significant sum, potentially rising to £116 million, in the German. If his performance against Milan is anything to go by, that investment could prove to be a masterstroke.

Counter-attack concerns for Slot

While Wirtz's brilliance provided a positive talking point, Slot will have been less pleased with his side's defensive vulnerabilities. Liverpool dominated possession (68%) and had more shots (18) than Milan (10), but the Italian side were far more clinical, especially on the counter-attack.

Milan consistently cut through Liverpool's midfield with alarming ease, turning defence into attack in a matter of passes. This is an area that Slot will need to address quickly if Liverpool are to compete for major honours. The best teams in the world not only dominate possession but also suffocate the opposition, preventing them from launching dangerous counter-attacks. Arsenal, for example, were undone on the counter far too often last season when they dominated games.

There are mitigating factors, of course. The players are still building fitness, the heat in Hong Kong was intense, and the match lacked the intensity of a competitive fixture. However, Slot will be reminding his players of their defensive responsibilities and working to ensure these vulnerabilities are ironed out before the Premier League season kicks off.

A high press and intense counter-press will be crucial to any success Slot has. He needs to find ways to disrupt the transitions from defence to attack. A more disciplined approach to defensive shape and pressing triggers could be needed. Whatever the solution, it’s clear that this Milan game has shown Slot where the first urgent changes need to be made.

Ngumoha: A star in the making

(C)Getty Images

While Wirtz stole the headlines, another youngster, Rio Ngumoha, continued to impress. At just 16 years old, the academy graduate belies his age with his composure and technical ability.

Ngumoha’s stats were impressive: most chances created (2), most duels won (4), and most dribbles completed (3) in the first half. But it was his overall performance that caught the eye. He displayed all the familiar tricks and flicks that fans have already become accustomed to in his limited first-team appearances.

More importantly, Ngumoha showcased a new string to his bow, unleashing a powerful shot from just inside the box with his left foot, forcing a save from the Milan goalkeeper. This ability to go outside and shoot with his "weaker" foot makes him an even more unpredictable and dangerous attacker. Defenders now have another thing to worry about. It’s not just his technical ability that stands out.

Ngumoha possesses a maturity beyond his years. His teammates clearly trust him with the ball, consistently looking to play him in. For a 16-year-old to command that level of respect from senior players is a testament to his talent and potential.

The youngster is putting himself in contention for minutes in the domestic cups, but his performances are now prompting questions about whether he could feature more regularly in the Premier League. The level of his performance suggests that he isn't far off the first team.

Center-back conundrum: A priority signing?

With just weeks to go until the Premier League season starts, it is clear that Liverpool need reinforcements in defence. While Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are the established first-choice pairing, the options beyond them look a little thin. The manager was forced to use the likes of Ryan Gravenberch and Kostas Tsimikas at centre-back against Milan, which highlights the need for reinforcements.

Joe Gomez has been sent home from the pre-season tour with an Achilles issue, further exacerbating the problem. Liverpool have been linked with Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace, but there is no formal bid for the player as of yet. Whilst Liverpool may not sign two centre-backs in this window, the club need to sign a minimum of one centre-back.

The last time Liverpool went into a season with only three senior centre-back options, their title defence unravelled. While the injury crisis that season was unprecedented, it served as a stark reminder of the importance of having adequate cover.

Liverpool need to act quickly to secure a centre-back before the season starts. While the focus may be on attacking additions, a solid defence is the foundation upon which all successful teams are built. It is also worth discussing if Liverpool will make a move for Alexander Isak, as well as the required depth in attack. It is a big decision for the club, but one that needs to be made quickly.

Conclusion

The defeat to Milan was a useful exercise for Arne Slot and his Liverpool side. It highlighted areas that need improvement, particularly the team's vulnerability on the counter-attack. However, the performances of Florian Wirtz and Rio Ngamoa provided reasons for optimism. Wirtz looked every inch a special player, while Ngamoa continued his impressive rise. With the Premier League season fast approaching, Liverpool will be looking to fine-tune their preparations and address their defensive concerns. The Hong Kong encounter was just a small part of the puzzle, but it was still an important run out for the Liverpool team.