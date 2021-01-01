'Football wins' - Manchester City midfielder Fenandinho happy to see demise of Super League

The competition was announced on Sunday as a challenger to the Champions League, but by Tuesday it had all but fallen apart

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho has expressed his delight at the collapse of the Super League, saying its demise means "football wins".

City were among 12 teams to sign up for the competition when it was announced on Sunday, but by Wednesday all but four of the teams had officially pulled out.

After his side defeated Aston Villa 2-1 on Wednesday, the Brazilian made his thoughts on the proposed competition clear.

What was said?

Speaking to Sky Sports after City went within eight points of the Premier League title, the veteran midfielder expressed relief that the widely criticised competition will not move forward.

He said: "It’s been crazy since Saturday after the Chelsea defeat in the FA Cup – guys were a bit down and then on Monday the Super League comes out and we were surprised.

"We didn’t expect it but eventually they had good sense and it was the right thing to do. Everyone who loves football didn’t support the Super League including our players so we’re happy now that it’s turned around, but it was a surprise.

"It’s a tough situation, we wanted to find out from the people at the top of the club to see the reasons why they are there with the other clubs. We wanted to come out and say we are against it but we had to have a chat among the players and we all agreed to wait for the club statement. We are happy in the end because football wins."

City forced to apologise

After all six Premier League teams dropped out of the Super League on Tuesday, many were forced to issue an apology to their supporters for their involvement.

Article continues below

City were no different, as chief executive Ferran Soriano apologised to supporters, saying those in charge "lost sight of the historic values of the club".

Earlier in the day, Liverpool owner John W Henry said sorry to fans and took full responsibility for the club's involvement.

Further reading