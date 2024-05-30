Football fans surprised with incredible live performance of iconic UEFA Champions League anthem as FedEx deliver the trophy to London ahead of huge Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid final at Wembley

Supporters got a first glimpse of the silverware in London on Thursday - but they were also left stunned by a shock rendition

The UEFA Champions League trophy has safely arrived in London ahead of Saturday’s showpiece at Wembley, with fans of both finalists getting a chance to see it in person.

But after turning up at Regent Street expecting to see the famous cup, supporters of Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund were surprised by an amazing live performance too.

FedEx, an official sponsor of the UEFA Champions League, delighted those in attendance with the competition’s iconic anthem, performed by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and professional singers who emerged in full-voice from amongst the public to deliver a booming rendition.

FedEx

The spine tingling performance occurred as the trophy was delivered to the centre of London, two days before Real and Dortmund do battle to be crowned European champions.

Fans were also treated to an appearance from ex-Real Madrid star and UEFA Champions League winner, Claude Makelele, who turned heads as he walked the trophy through the crowds on Regent Street to coincide with the orchestra’s performance.

With the help of a FedEx driver, the former Chelsea and France midfielder placed the trophy on stage before delighting those in attendance by picking up a baton and conducting the orchestra to the anthem’s thrilling conclusion.

FedEx

Makelele’s journey with the trophy actually began at UEFA HQ in Switzerland last week, when, with the help of FedEx, he collected the silverware and started the route to London.

"I am proud to be part of something so unique as a live performance of the famous UEFA Champions League Anthem, a piece of music that gave me so many special nights as a player and which still gives me goosebumps today," Makelele said.

"Witnessing FedEx deliver the UEFA Champions League trophy to London means a lot to me having spent so many good years here as a player. I now can’t wait to see which team gets their hands on it when the final whistle blows on Saturday. It’s going to be a brilliant occasion."

Speaking after the performance, Peter Reynolds from Royal Philharmonic Orchestra said: "We are very aware of what the UEFA Champions League Anthem means to football fans and the emotions it brings out when played in packed stadiums ahead of big fixtures.

"Replicating this in London for a live audience just two days before the final was an amazing experience, made extra-special by the arrival of the trophy on stage as we played. We hope that the performance meant as much to the people here in the crowd as it did to us."

FedEx

Wouter Roels, SVP Marketing and Customer Experience, FedEx Express Europe said: "For the past three years we’ve been trusted to deliver the UEFA Champions League trophy to the Final which has taken us from Paris to Istanbul and now to London.

"This competition means so much to the fans and it was great to put a smile on their faces and surprise them with an amazing live performance of the UEFA Champions League anthem in the heart of London, supported by a true legend of the game, Claude Makelele."