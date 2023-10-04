Football's coming home! UK & Republic of Ireland set to secure Euro 2028 hosting rights as Turkey withdraw bid

The UK and Republic of Ireland look set to host Euro 2028 after the Turkish FA withdrew its bid to host the tournament.

UK and Ireland only bidders for Euro 2028

Turkey withdraw bid

UK hasn't hosted tournament since 1996

WHAT HAPPENED? The Turkish FA has officially withdrawn its bid to host Euro 2028 in order to focus on its plan to co-host the tournament with Italy in 2032. UEFA has now approved the joint proposal, which was first announced in July.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Turkey's withdrawal from the 2028 bidding process means that the UK and Republic of Ireland's bid will now run unopposed. Wembley Stadium hosted the semi-finals and final of the delayed 2020 European Championship, but the UK has not hosted an entire major tournament since 1996.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Both bids will require official approval at a meeting of UEFA's executive committee on Tuesday. An official statement from UEFA read: "The presentations at that meeting will be an important part of the process which will take due consideration of the content of the bid submissions before reaching a decision."

WHAT NEXT FOR THE UK& IRELAND BID?: If approved, then Euro 2028 will be hosted in the UK and Ireland. Among the ten proposed stadiums are Wembley Stadium, Hampden Park and the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, as well as the currently unbuilt Bramley Moore Dock stadium in Liverpool and Casement Park in Belfast.