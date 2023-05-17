Folarin Balogun appears to confirm USMNT debut date ahead of busy summer for American soccer

Dan Bernstein
balogun(C)Getty Images
Folarin Balogun appeared to confirm when he would first appear in the United States men's national team squad after committing to the program.

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker wrote "see you in June" as part of a message posted to social media on Wednesday, indicating that USMNT fans won't have to wait long to see him in action. The Stars and Stripes play Mexico on June 15 in the CONCACAF Nations League semi-final, and it seems he will be there for that game.

"So proud to be apart of this!" Balogun wrote. "It has been a long journey to reach this point but it is with great Pride I can now represent these colours at the highest level. I am tied-in and fully committed! See you in June!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: From a marketing perspective, this has all been executed brilliantly by the Arsenal loanee, who has starred at Reims this year. He made the decision to play for the USMNT over England and Nigeria after months of suspenseful deliberation. Now, he will likely make his highly-anticipated debut against the USMNT's biggest rival in what should be a ratings smash hit.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Folarin Balogun USMNT 2023Getty ImagesYunus Musah Christian Pulisic USMNT 2022Getty ImagesWeston McKennie Tyler Adams Leeds post-match 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR U.S. SOCCER? It's a perfect post-World Cup storm for America in terms of high-profile storylines and matches. There is both the CONCACAF Nations League and Gold Cup for supporters to watch, plus the U20 World Cup beginning this week.

