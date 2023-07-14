'It's all love until the season starts!' - Phil Foden trains with Marcus Rashford ahead of new Premier League season

Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford, who are fierce rivals at domestic level, have trained together in order to prepare for the start of the new campaign.

Pair play for opposite sides of Manchester

Friends off the field

Foden posts himself training with the United forward

WHAT HAPPENED?

While pre-season is just beginning for Premier League clubs, most players have been doing individual work in order to prepare themselves for the upcoming campaign, including Foden and Rashford. The Manchester City man posted this picture on his Instagram account of the two training with the caption inferring the two get on well off the pitch. "Working hard Marcus Rashford," he wrote. "It's all love until the season starts."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both will be wanting to be in peak condition heading into the new season as the two Manchester clubs continue to vie for dominance in the City. Foden played a big role in City winning their historic treble last season, contributing 15 goals and eight assists across all competitions with Rashford having a stellar individual season. The 25-year-old netted 30 goals in all competitions including 17 in the Premier League and one in the 2-0 Carabao Cup final win over Newcastle in February.

WHAT NEXT FOR FODEN AND RASHFORD? With the resumption of the Premier League coming into view, both will be concentrating on having a good pre-season in order to hit the ground running when it all gets going again on August 11.