No fitness scare: Kylian Mbappe available for PSG after sitting out France's defeat to Germany but Marco Asensio faces lay-off

Kylian Mbappe available for PSG after sitting out France's defeat to Germany but Marco Asensio faces lay-off

Peter McVitie
Paris Saint-Germain have provided a positive update regarding Kylian Mbappe after he injured his knee while on international duty with France.

  • Striker missed France loss to Germany
  • Sustained knee issue
  • Returned to PSG training on Thursday

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe was left on the bench as France were beaten 2-1 by Germany because of a knee issue. However, PSG have confirmed he is back in training with his team-mates after "a reassuring clinical examination of his patellar tendon", suggesting he is fit to face Nice on Friday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG were dealt some bad news, however, as it was revealed Marco Asensio has suffered a foot injury and will be out until the end of September. Asensio is off to a good start at PSG, scoring two goals and setting up another in Ligue 1 since joining from Real Madrid, while Mbappe has netted five in just three games.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? The Ligue 1 champions will take on Nice on Friday and will hope to record a third straight victory.

