FIFA Ultimate Team: 50 best & funniest FUT team names

Kylian Mbappe FIFA 21
Getty/EA Sports
Coming up with a club name for your Ultimate Team is a tricky decision for FIFA players, but we've picked our top 50 to give you some inspiration

It’s an agonising decision, isn’t it? The newest edition of FIFA is out and you’re setting up your Ultimate Team, but you need a club name.

You might not know your online opponents, but your FUT team name is how you show them you mean business early doors. You know your football and your clever wordplay shows you’ve got a quick mind and aren’t to be trifled with on the virtual pitch.

Some players prefer to go down the overconfident trolling route, but let’s be honest – when you’re being outplayed, 5-0 down at half-time and your own team name pops up as ‘U Mad?’ every time the scoreboard flashes up, the joke is firmly on you.

    But coming up with the right pun on your favourite team or player can be a lot of pressure. Sometimes your mind just goes blank.

    Luckily, Goal is here to give you some inspiration with our pick of the best 50 names for your FIFA Ultimate Team club.

    50. Turkish De Ligt

    49. Lahmageddon

    48. Sons of Pitches

    47. Pjanic At The Isco

    Miralem Pjanic Juventus

    46. Going Toulouse

    45. Bacuna Matata

    44. Not Got A Kalou

    43. Boca Seniors

    42. Baines on Toast

    41. Run The Kewells

    40. Real Sosobad

    39. Ctrl Alt De Laet

    38. Boom Xhakalaca

    Lacazette Xhaka Arsenal 2020

    37. Ansu FUTi

    36. Lord of the Ings

    35. Krul and the Gang

    34. FC Copenbadly

    33. Lads On Toure

    32. For Fuchs Sake

    31. Tea & Busquets

    Sergio Busquets Barcelona 2019-20

    30. Salt and Pepe

    29. Ninja Skrtels

    28. Sheffield Thursday

    27. Robben You Blind

    26. Game of Stones

    25. Delph & Safety

    24. CamavingaBoys

    23. Show Me Da Mane

    22. Dukes of Hazard

    Eden Hazard Real Madrid 2019-20

    21. Enter Shaqiri

    20. Schneiderlin DMs

    19. Haaland Security

    18. It Is Howedes

    17. My Little Bony

    16. Nice to Michu

    15. Men Behaving Chadli

    Nacer Chadli Belgium 2018

    14. Mean Goals

    13. Leave My Arcelona

    12. Ibracadabra

    11. Pepe Pig

    10. Borussia Teeth

    9. Blink 1 Eto'o

    8. Bayer Neverlosen

    7. Part Vole

    6. Giroud Sandstorm

    Olivier Giroud Chelsea 2019-20

    5. Tekkerslovakia

    4. Reus Krispies

    3. Cesc Pistols

    2. Pique Blinders

    1. Balotellitubbies

    Mario Balotelli, Brescia

