FIFA 21 Team of the Week: Kane and Lewandowski headline squad

Harry Kane, Tottenham 2020-21
The two strikers scored multiple goals at the weekend and are joined by Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland on the front line

Star forwards Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski are two of the players who have been named to the Team of the Week on FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Kane scored a pair of goals at Tottenham demolished Manchester United 6-1 at the weekend, while Bayern star Lewandowski scored all four of his side's goals in a 4-3 victory over Hertha Berlin.

The pair of star forwards are joined by Erling Haaland on the front line after the Borussia Dortmund star scored a pair in his side's 4-0 win over Freiburg.

    Jack Grealish also makes the team after scoring a pair of goals in Aston Villa's shock 7-2 win over Liverpool while Ollie Watkins, who had a hat-trick, is among the substitues.

    Allan Saint-Maximin is the other Premier League player to make the starting XI while Everton star James Rodriguez also has been named in the substitutes.

    The back line is anchored by Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who continued his strong start to the season by shutting out Levante in a 2-0 win for the Blancos.

    In defence, there are a pair of left-backs in Chelsea's Ben Chilwell and AC Milan's Theo Hernandez, with RB Leipzig centre-back Marcel Hastenberg rounding out the back line.

    There is also a place in midfield for Real Betis veteran Joaquin, as well as Portugal and Lille star Renato Sanches.

    FIFA team of the week 7 October 2020

    FUT Team of the Week

    GK: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) - 90 OVR

    CB: Marcel Hastenberg (RB Leipzig) - 84 OVR

    LB: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) - 84 OVR

    LB: Theo Hernandez (AC Milan) - 83 OVR

    LM: Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United) - 83 OVR

    RM: Joaquin (Real Betis) - 83 OVR

    LM: Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) - 83 OVR

    CM: Renato Sanches (Lille) - 82 OVR

    ST: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) - 92 OVR

    ST: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) - 89 OVR

    ST: Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) - 86 OVR

    Substitutes

    GK: Rafal Gikiewicz (Augsburg) - 81 OVR

    CB: Jose Luis Palomino (Atalanta) - 81 OVR

    LM: Davidson (Alanyaspor) - 81 OVR

    LM: Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb) - 81 OVR

    RM: James Rodriguez (Everton) - 84 OVR

    ST: Angel Rodriguez (Getafe) - 82 OVR

    ST: Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) - 81 OVR

    LM: Sercan Sararer (Turkgucu Munchen) - 74 OVR

    CM: Alexander Ring (New York City FC) - 80 OVR

    RM: Marcus Harness (Portsmouth) - 75 OVR

    RM: Danny Grant (Bohemians) - 70 OVR

    ST: Ibrahima Niane (Metz) - 78 OVR

