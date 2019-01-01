FIFA 20: How to snipe in Ultimate Team

If you're jumping into the card purchasing game mode, we've got some tips on how make the best start with getting the best players possible

If you're an Ultimate Team veteran, you'll know the FIFA mode is about a lot more than just playing football.

As players look to assemble their dream teams, claim as many coins as possible and complete SBCs - sniping has become a tried-and-true method to get ahead of the pack.

What is sniping on FIFA 20?

The practice of sniping on FIFA 20 is buying players in Ultimate Team for cheaper than their true value - and making an easy profit by selling them on at a higher price.

With FIFA 20 set to release globally on September 27 , there will be plenty of opportunities to snipe as less-experienced players mistakenly put players up for sale below their usual asking price.

While sniping requires both luck and good timing, there are a few key ways to get ahead and make an ideal start to your Ultimate Team in FIFA 20.

FIFA 20 pro tip: Avoid packs and accrue coins

Before any sniping can begin, it's important to have enough coins to ensure you can buy players - even if they are cheaper than market value.

A starting base of at least 15,000 coins is recommended and this can be attained easily enough during your first few hours in Ultimate Team on FIFA 20.

While tempting, try to avoid buying packs as these rarely give you the rewards you're after and will only set you back coins.

FIFA 20 pro tip: Use search filters to snipe players

Rather than fruitlessly searching for specific players being sold cheap, search filters are the easiest and most efficient way to snipe.

When set up right, these filters can point you in the direction of players being sold undervalue and save you plenty of time in the process.

Any search should be looking for players of gold quality and with a buy now price range set to ensure you avoid getting stuck in a bidding war.

Regulating these filters around specific leagues, positions and nationalities will then narrow your scope to players who could be being sold well under value.

It's also important to ensure the lowest-priced players are appearing first in your search results.

Overall, this method can often require you to adjust the search parameters if no-one pops up and needs some patience but can pay off significantly in the long run.

Prior to any purchase, it's always worth doing some background on potential players you might be buying to guarantee you can make a decent profit on them.

Using the web app for FIFA 20 can also making searching for players easier and quicker.

FIFA 20 pro tip: Buy 83+ rated players

Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) are a key part of the Ultimate Team experience and in a number of them required players with an 83 or higher rating.

With these parameters likely to return in FIFA 20, it's worth buying as many of these players as possible early on with their value only likely to skyrocket when a relevant SBC rolls around.

This is a longer-term strategy but if you remember to sell your players when an SBC is popular, your profits should be considerable.