FIFA 19 Flashback Riyad Mahrez Squad Building Challenge

Reflecting on the Manchester City star's Premier League winning campaign with Leicester City, this Ultimate Team card is phenomenal

The 2015-16 Premier League season was a magical time. We all became believers as the country watched in awe as beat the 5000/1 odds and lifted the Premier League trophy. One of the stars that season was Riyad Mahrez who appeared to be magical himself at times with his beautiful ball control and powerful shot.

EA Sports have decided to pay tribute to that season by giving the Algerian a Flashback card relating to his 93-rated TOTS in FIFA 16. His new card has the same overall rating, making it his best card in the game with 93 pace, 94 dribbling, 92 shooting, 93 passing and 80 physicality. Some of his in-game stats are outrageous, too, like his 96 acceleration, 94 long shots, 95 curve and his 99 agility. All that as well as five-star skills and a four-star weak foot makes this Mahrez card extremely strong so Goal is here to help with the Squad Building Challenges.

Flashback Riyad Mahrez

Flashback Riyad Mahrez 1 - Leicester City

Requirements: Minimum number of Leicester players: 1, minimum number of informs: 2, minimum squad rating of 84, minimum team chemistry: 75, numbers of players in the squad: 11.

Solution : Kasper Schmeichel (2,800), Team of the Season Lee Yong (19,750), inform Kang Min Soo (11,250), Andreas Christensen (1,200), inform Kim Min Woo (11,250), Thorgan Hazard (1,500), Axel Witsel (9,400), Javi Martinez (5,300), Yann Sommer (1,900), Thomas Muller (19,000), Andrej Kramaric (1,800) (85,150 coins total).

Rewards : One mega pack which is worth 35,000 coins.

Flashback Riyad Mahrez 2 - Premier League

Requirements: Minimum number of Premier League players: 1, minimum number of informs or TOTS cards: 2, minimum squad rating of 86, minimum team chemistry: 60, numbers of players in the squad: 11.

Solution : Iker Casillas (2,000), TOTS Robert Skov (45,000), Kepa (2,700), Felipe (1,500), Jardel (1,300), Fabinho (12,000), Danilo Pereira (1,800), Pizzi (2,000), TOTS Viktor Tsygankov (47,000), Bruno Fernandes (3,700), Jonas (4,100) (123,100 coins total).

Rewards : One rare mega pack which is worth 55,000 coins.

Flashback Riyad Mahrez 3 - 86-Rated Squad

Requirements : Minimum number of informs or TOTS cards: 2, minimum squad rating of 86, minimum team chemistry: 60, numbers of players in the squad: 11.

Solution : Bernd Leno (2,700), TOTS Robert Skov (45,000), Andreas Christensen (1,200), Sokratis (4,900), TOTS Viktor Tsygankov (47,000), Hakim Ziyech (2,000), Danilo Pereira (1,800), William Carvalho (3,900), Pizzi (2,000), Bruno Fernandes (3,700), Jonas (4,100)​ (118,100 coins total).​

Rewards : One rare players pack which is worth 50,000 coins.

Article continues below

Flashback Riyad Mahrez 4 - 88-Rated Squad

Requirements : Minimum squad rating of 88, minimum team chemistry: 60, numbers of players in the squad: 11.

Solution : Iker Casillas (2,000), Lucas Leiva (1,500), Felipe (1,500), TOTS Varela (24,750), TOTS Vierinha (37,000), Danilo Pereira (1,800), TOTS Robert Skov (45,000), Pizzi (2,000), Bruno Fernandes (3,700), TOTS Viktor Tsygankov (47,000) TOTS Eran Zahavi (51,000) (214,250 coins total).

Rewards : One prime gold players pack which is worth 45,000 coins.