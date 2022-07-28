Fenerbahce fans chant Vladimir Putin's name after Ukrainian player Buyalskiy scores goal to help knock them out of Champions League

The Fenerbahce fans chanted Putin's name amidst continued tensions between Ukraine and Russia

Events took an ugly turn when Fenerbahce fans started chanting Russian president Vladimir Putin's name at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul after falling behind to Dynamo Kyiv. Fenerbahce and Dynamo Kyiv were locked in a Champions League qualifier where the Ukrainian outfit triumphed 2-1 over the hosts in extra time to progress to the next round.

Ismail Yuksek received a red card and soon Vitaliy Buyalskyi went on to score the opener. Attila Szalai equalised in the dying embers of regulation time but Oleksandr Karavayev scored in the 114th minute to keep the hopes alive for a UEFA Champions League berth for Dynamo.

What happened after Vitaliy Buyalskyi's opener?

After Buyalskiy scored the goal he went towards the Fenerbahce stand and tried to provoke the fans.

This irked the supporters and they started chanting in favour of Putin.

The cheering continued for a few minutes while another set of fans showed their solidarity with Ukraine.

After the match, Dynamo Kyiv coach, Mircea Lucescu, refused to attend the press conference as a mark of protest.

What next for Fenerbahce?

It is still not known whether UEFA will initiate any disciplinary action against Fenerbahce for the undesired behaviour of their fans.

However, after getting eliminated from the Champions League qualifiers, the Turkish outfit will try to seal a Europa League berth and will participate in the third qualifying round of the competition.

They are set to lock horns against Czech side Slovacko on August 4 at home in the first leg of the tie.