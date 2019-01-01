Fekir open to summer move after failed Liverpool transfer

The Frenchman could try to force his way out for the second time in two seasons

Nabil Fekir has hinted he could be open to a summer move away from after his failed transfer to at the start of the season.

The attacking midfielder's attempted move to Merseyside was well-publicised, but the move broke down over what was reportedly a failed medical.

However, Fekir believes that he learned from the experience, and has grown since the incident.

"Liverpool? It's part of a player's career, but it makes you stronger and you have to move forward," Fekir told Téléfoot.

Since then, he has continued to perform for Lyon, notching nine goals and five assists in 22 games for the club.

He was coy, however, when asked about his immediate future and whether or not he would stay on in and extend his contract or try to push through another transfer.

"I really don't know what I will do [next summer] but as I said I feel good in Lyon, the president trusts me, that's good. You will see [if I extend my contract]."

Lyon are third in the league, just one point behind second-placed , although they have played a game extra, but trail runaway leaders by a whopping 21 points, leaving them to fight it out for second place and automatic qualification, while the third-placed team enters at the third qualifying round.

Fekir insists that, while automatic qualification to the group stages of the Champions League is important, the potential of winning a trophy in the form of the Coupe de France is a far more tantalising prospect, given that the club have not won silverware since lifting the same cup in 2012.

"The Champions League is an objective for Lyon, but we also have this Coupe de France semi-final against . It's been a long time since we won a trophy, it's an objective for the club to qualify for the final and try to win it."

Having returned from the international break with a 1-0 victory over Rennes, they will host the same opponents again as they seek to go all the way in the Coupe de France.