FC Dallas posted a video on social media showing a fan in their kit videobombing a live news shot of the 2023 MLB World Series.

FC Dallas fan videobombs live shot

Official club account posts clip

Comes after Texas Ranges World Series win

WHAT HAPPENED? An FC Dallas fan sporting their 2023 MLS kit walked up behind the reporter's interview, giving a "Rock on" hand signal to the camera before walking away. The official FC Dallas social account called it a 'respectful videobomb'.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The videobomb came after the Texas Rangers won their first-ever 2023 World Series, with it being a brilliant evening for Texas sports.

WHAT NEXT FOR FC DALLAS? Game two of their MLS playoff best-of-three series will take place Saturday evening against the Seattle Sounders. They lost game one 2-0.