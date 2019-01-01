FC Cincinnati suspend Fanendo Adi after being charged with impaired driving

The Orange and Blue have excused the Nigerian forward from subsequent games after he was stopped for over-speeding and impaired driving on Sunday

FC Cincinnati have suspended Fanendo Adi from club activities after he was caught by police to be 'Operating a Vehicle while Impaired' [OVI].

Adi has missed his side's last two games in the American top-flight after suffering an injury in an encounter against his former team Portland Timbers at the Nippert Stadium.

In the early hours of Sunday before Cincinnati conceded a 2-0 defeat to , the 28-year-old was pulled over by police for speed violation.

According to reports, court documents show that the player is accused of traveling 102mph in a 65-mph zone in Butler County, north of Cincinnati and he was subsequently given a breathalyzer test during the traffic stop which showed his blood-alcohol level to be .124 with the legal blood-alcohol limit in Ohio set at .08.

The Nigerian forward is set to be investigated by officials at the Major League Soccer’s Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program before he could return to help his team who are fifth in the Eastern Conference standings.

"Early Sunday morning, Fanendo Adi was stopped for speeding and cited for Operating a Vehicle While Impaired (“OVI”) by the Ohio State Highway Patrol," read the club statement.

"FC Cincinnati takes these matters very seriously and upon learning of the incident, immediately reached out to Major League Soccer and local authorities.

"Per the CBA, Fanendo will be assessed through Major League Soccer’s Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health (SABH) Program.

"He will be unavailable for all team activities until the assessment is complete and he has been cleared to return by SABH program doctors. In addition, MLS will undertake an independent review of the circumstances surrounding Fanendo’s citation, working closely with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

"The club will have no further comment until that investigation is complete."

Adi joined FC Cincinnati as their first designated player in July 2018 and he is yet to open his goal account for the 2019 Major League Soccer season after playing three games.