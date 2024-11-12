The 22-year-old died from injuries sustained from a car accident that happened in early October, the Ecuador Football Association announced

Ecuador international and FC Cincinnati midfielder Marco Angulo died from injuries sustained in car crash, the Ecuadorian Football Association said Tuesday.

Angulo, 22, was a passenger in the vehicle that crashed into a metal barrier on the Rumiñahui highway southeast of Quito on Oct. 7 that killed the driver and his former youth teammate Roberto Cabezas.

Angulo was left with serious head injuries and a lung contusion, and as a result, was placed in an artificial coma. However, he succumbed to his injuries Monday, the El Universo newspaper reported.

The 22-year-old was a member of FC Cincinnati's 2023 Supporters' Shield-winning team, with the Ecuadorian making 24 appearances and nine starts during the campaign. In 2024, he was sent out on loan to further his development with Ecuadorian league champion L.D.U. Quito.

Angulo, a defensive midfielder, had made two senior appearances for his national team.

The Ecuador FA said Angulo "defended the colors of our country at every opportunity he had with his talent and dedication. Marco was not only an outstanding player, but a great teammate. He leaves a deep pain in our hearts."

FCC issued a statement on his passing, saying: "FC Cincinnati are heartbroken to share that Marco Angulo passed away Monday night after a battle with injuries sustained in an accident last month.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Marco – a husband and father, a brother and son, a friend and teammate. He was a joyful, kind young man who lit up every room he entered. Our entire club grieves this tragedy, and We are thinking of and praying for his family. He was a cherished member of the FC Cincinnati family, and he will be missed.

"Marco is survived by his wife and young son. He was 22 years old."

MLS commissioner Don Garber added: "Major League Soccer mourns the tragic passing of Marco Angulo.

"Marco was a talented young midfielder for FC Cincinnati last season, helping the club capture the Supporters' Shield before continuing his development on loan with LDU Quito in his native Ecuador.

"During this difficult time, we extend our condolences to Marco's wife and son, as well as his entire family, friends, teammates and the soccer community.

"He will be greatly missed."