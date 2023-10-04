'Farmers league strikes again!' - Arsenal savagely mocked by Ligue 1 after shock Champions League defeat at Lens

Ligue 1 mocked Arsenal with 'Farmers league' jibe after the Gunners went down against Lens in the Champions League.

Ligue 1 mocked Arsenal with 'Farmers League' jibe

Arsenal went down 1-2 against Lens

Arsenal's first defeat this season

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal suffered their first defeat in the ongoing season as Lens came back from behind to beat Premier League giants 2-1 in a Champions League group stage fixture on Tuesday. Gabriel Jesus had put the Gunners in front but goals from Adrien Thomasson and Elye Wahi sealed a memorable win for the French club.

Ligue 1 did not miss the chance to mock Arsenal after the match as they posted a photo of Thomasson celebrating his goal with a caption, "Farmers League Strikes Again".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In European football, the 'Top five leagues' comprise of the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and the Ligue 1. Among the top five competitions in Europe, Ligue 1 is considered the least elite with rival league fans often mocking the French league as a 'Farmers league'. In a derogatory manner, those set of fans mean that the league is made up of people who take up actual farming as their day job and then play football in the evening.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Mikel Arteta's side will be next seen in action in the Premier League on Sunday when they face league leaders Manchester City.