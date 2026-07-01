Fan: Gyokeres' goalscoring secret is beer - 'that's why he's so strong'

Four fans called him amazing, a beast and a legend. The fifth had a completely different theory, and GOAL had to ask him to repeat it.

GOAL put a simple question to a group of football fans: sum up Viktor Gyökeres in one word. The first four answers were exactly what you'd expect for a striker who fired Arsenal to the Premier League title in his debut season. The fifth answer was not.

'Amazing', 'Beast', 'Legend' - The Word On The Street

One by one, the reaction to Gyökeres' name was glowing.

"Amazing," said the first fan, without hesitation.

"Beast," offered the second.

A third didn't even need one word to make his point. "He's a legend already," he said.

"Clinical" was the verdict from a fourth fan - a word that has followed the Swede since his move to Arsenal, and one Mikel Arteta himself has used to describe his No.14.

The Fifth Answer: 'Beer'

Then came a curveball.

"Beer," the fifth fan said flatly.

Assuming he'd misheard, the GOAL reporter asked him to clarify. "Beer?"

"Beer," the fan confirmed. "It's his secret. He drinks a lot of beer and he gets that strong."

There was no punchline, no smirk - just total conviction that Arsenal's most clinical finisher owes his physicality to something you'd find on tap rather than in a gym.

Whatever the actual secret is, the numbers back up the "legend" and "beast" camp far more than the beer theory. Gyökeres arrived at Arsenal from Sporting CP last summer under real pressure to deliver, and he answered it: a debut Premier League title with the Gunners, a stretch of the season where he was among the division's most in-form players, and a season tally that put him among the best attacking returns in Europe's top five leagues. He carried that form into the 2026 World Cup with Sweden before their run ended against France in the last 32.

None of that, of course, explains the beer.