'He took money!' - Fan claims Arsenal's incredible 49-game unbeaten run was ended by 'corrupt' Mike Riley at Man Utd as ex-referee chief issues damning reply

Gill Clark
|
Man Utd Arsenal RileyGetty
ArsenalManchester UnitedPremier League

Incompetence rather than corruption was apparently to blame for Mike Riley's refereeing performance when Man Utd beat Arsenal's 'Invincibles.'

  • United beat Arsenal 2-0 back in 2004
  • Fan claims referee was corrupt
  • Former PGMOL chief sets record straight

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal's 'Invincibles' famously saw their 49-unbeaten streak ended by Manchester United in a controversial match back in 2004. A supporter has now questioned referee Mike Riley's integrity on Twitter in a match which saw United awarded a penalty for a foul by Sol Campbell on Wayne Rooney and Rio Ferdinand escape a red card for a last-man foul on Freddie Ljungberg. The Red Devils also targeted Jose Reyes in a game that saw tempers boil over and pizza famously hurled at then United manager Sir Alex Ferguson after the final whistle.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I question Mike Riley’s integrity. There is no way he gives a performance like he did in the match that ended Arsenal’s 49 game unbeaten run without being corrupt. He took money to ensure Arsenal never made it to 50. He was a disgrace to his profession."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Former referee and PGMOL chief Keith Hackett was quick to respond to the allegation and had a far more damning reason for Riley's performance in United's win.

"I was boss at the time and I assure you that was down to sheer incompetence and perhaps a lack of on-field courage," he Tweeted. "When faced with a player ignoring his request to talk with him. He should have flashed the red."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Jose Reyes 2004GettyArsenal Man Utd 2004GettyVieira Rooney 2004Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners are currently on target to end a 19-year wait for a Premier League trophy. Arsenal top the Premier League table by five points from Manchester City after 26 games.

