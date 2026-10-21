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Real Betis Balompie v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images
Yosua Arya

Real Betis midfielder Facundo Bernal slapped with heavy ban after 'headbutt' assault on Barcelona star Lamine Yamal

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Real Betis midfielder Facundo Bernal has been slapped with a four-game suspension following a fiery clash with Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal. The Uruguayan was sent off after headbutting the teenager during a dramatic 5-2 defeat at the weekend.

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Big suspension confirmed

Bernal has been given a four-game ban by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) disciplinary committee on Wednesday. The sanction comes following his sending off during a 5-2 defeat against Barca at the weekend. Bernal was sent off in the 54th minute, shortly after Betis scored to narrow the deficit to 3-2.

His dismissal completely swung the momentum of the high-stakes match back in favor of the opposition. The 23-year-old midfielder will now face an extended period on the sidelines. His actions have drawn severe disciplinary consequences from the Spanish governing body.

Clash with Lamine Yamal

The disciplinary report published on Wednesday by the RFEF outlined the specific reasons behind the harsh punishment. According to the official report, Bernal grabbed Yamal by the neck before headbutting him twice. The Uruguayan international was deemed to have assaulted Yamal while the ball was not in play.

The governing body's disciplinary code strictly dictates that bans range from four to 12 games for such violent behaviour. Bernal ultimately received the minimum penalty permitted under the regulations for the offense. Yamal was also booked during the heated exchange for pushing the Betis midfielder prior to the red-card incident.

Real Betis Balompie v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images
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More disciplinary trouble

The match unravelled completely for Betis following the red card. Barca capitalised on the numerical advantage to score three unanswered goals, with Yamal assisting Gabriel Jesus for the third effort.

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The fallout extended beyond the pitch as well. Betis sporting director Manu Fajardo was also sanctioned with a two-game suspension and a fine for conduct contrary to good sporting order.

Key matches missed

Bernal will miss a crucial run of Liga fixtures for Betis. He is set to sit out upcoming matches against Celta Vigo, Malaga, Elche, and the fierce derby clash with Sevilla on November 22.

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The suspension serves as a significant blow to the squad's midfield depth during a crucial phase of the campaign. Betis currently sit fourth in the Liga standings on 19 points.

Starting his career as an intern at GOAL Indonesia in early 2021, Yosua was promoted to journalist that same year and has consistently written, focusing primarily on English and European football.

Covering the 2023 U-17 World Cup in Indonesia was one of his most memorable experiences. At the tournament, Yosua had the opportunity to meet and interview young talents who are now starting to shine at the elite level: Marc Guiu, Franco Mastantuono, and Claudio Echeverri.