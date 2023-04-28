Fabio Paratici sees appeal ‘partially accepted’ by FIFA with former Tottenham director allowed to return to football at a reduced capacity

Fabio Paratici has had his suspension from football reduced by FIFA after an appeal from the former Tottenham and Juventus director was accepted.

Paratici suspended for 30 months

FIFA 'partially accepted' appeal

Director allowed to return to football

WHAT HAPPENED? The 50-year-old will be allowed to return to football activity at a reduced capacity after his appeal was partially accepted. Paratici was suspended for 30 months for his alleged role in the capital gains scandal that saw Juventus deducted 15 points in Serie A.

WHAT THEY SAID: A statement from Paratici and his lawyers read: "FIFA has upheld the appeal presented by Fabio Paratici against the provision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee which, in extending the temporary inhibition imposed by the FIGC worldwide, extended it to a ban on taking part in any activity linked to football. Paratici, assisted before FIFA by a team of lawyers made up of Paolo Lombardi, Luca Pastore and Ian Laing, will therefore be able to continue working in the world of football, albeit with reduced duties compared to those carried out to date, in compliance with the limits imposed by the sanction imposed by the FIGC."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The conditions of Paratici's reduced ban mean that he will not be able to enter changing rooms during matches, will not be allowed to negotiate contracts with players or agents and cannot participate in league meetings. He can, however, perform administrative tasks and attend training sessions.

Juventus were given the 15 points back after the punishment was reversed on appeal, but the club face a trial which could see them hit with another deduction in the near future.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? Paratici resigned from his role at Tottenham on April 21, and it is not known if he will return to the club now that his ban has been partially reduced, or if he will look for a job elsewhere.