Explained: Why Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba, Jude Bellingham & a load of other famous footballers are all in Paris with Pharrell Williams

Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba and Jude Bellingham have joined a host of famous faces from the world of football in Paris, but why are they there?

2022-23 season has come to a close

Elite performers hitting summer holidays

Fans of fashion descending on France

WHAT HAPPENED? As the 2022-23 campaign comes to a close, with domestic and international commitments completed for the vast majority of those turning out at the very highest level, summer holidays have been reached by elite performers. That is allowing them to jet off to every corner of the world, but household names from the likes of Manchester United, Juventus and Real Madrid have all descended on the same place.

WHY ARE SO MANY FAMOUS FOOTBALLERS IN PARIS? Rashford, Pogba and Bellingham are in the French capital for Paris Fashion Week. While they are not strutting their stuff on the catwalk, they did have front row seats for the Louis Vuitton menswear spring/summer 2024 show staged on the Pont Neuf bridge. Music producer Pharrell Williams has become the new creative director of menswear at Louis Vuitton – and his latest collection attracted quite the audience.

IN FIVE PHOTOS:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jadon Sancho, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Samuel Umtiti, Memphis Depay and Marcus Thuram are among the other footballing superstars to have attended Paris Fashion Week – allowing them to rub shoulders with the likes of Beyonce, Jay-Z and Kim Kardashian.

WHAT'S NEXT: Sporting superstars will be looking to let their hair down for the next few weeks, before then returning to their respective clubs for pre-season training and a countdown to the 2023-24 campaign – a season that will include Africa Cup of Nations and European Championship tournaments.