Explained: Why Chelsea are buying every fan who attends Liverpool WSL clash a hot dog

Every fan who attends the Women's Super League clash between Chelsea and Liverpool at Kingsmeadow will be given a free hot dog.

Original fixture was postponed due to frozen pitch

Hayes vowed to give out free hot dogs at rearranged game

Is following through on this promise

WHAT HAPPENED? Wednesday's clash was rearranged after the initial fixture, which was broadcast live on the BBC, was abandoned after just six minutes due to a frozen pitch. Speaking in the immediate aftermath of the postponement, Blues boss Emma Hayes said that anyone who attended the new date would be treated to a hot dog - and she has now confirmed that the club will be following through on this promise.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked whether the original game should have ever started, Hayes told reporters: "It should never have got to that point. A lot of learnings from that as a club. Nonetheless everyone that comes tomorrow, we’re offering a hot dog. I know it’s not much but it’s a small token of appreciation for the fans who came out that day."

She continued: "Technically. It’s coming out of Chelsea’s pocket, but it’s coming with as much love from me as possible. I offered a hot dog not knowing we don’t sell them, so we’ve had to source them in! Sorry, ten years working in America. I didn’t think of a burger before a hot dog."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The game is Chelsea's first in the WSL for over a month. Although they trail league leaders Manchester United by seven points, the title remains in their hands as they have played three games less than Marc Skinner's side.

WHAT'S NEXT? After facing Liverpool the Blues have two home WSL games against Everton and relegation-threatened Leicester City. This is followed by an FA Cup final meeting with Manchester United at Wembley, before they close out their season by taking on West Ham, Arsenal and Reading.