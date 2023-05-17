Explained: Why Brentford's Ivan Toney has been banned from football for eight months and slapped with £50,000 fine

Brentford star Ivan Toney has been banned by the FA for eight months and handed a hefty fine for 232 alleged betting offences.

Charged by FA in November

Independent probe leads to suspension

Toney yet to reveal next steps

WHAT HAPPENED? Toney was found by an independent panel to have breached FA Rule E8 on 232 occasions between February 2017 and January 2021, during which time he played for Scunthorpe and Wigan on loan from Newcastle, before joining Brentford permanently in 2020. He is eligible to return on January 16, 2024.

WHY WAS TONEY PUNISHED? FA Rule E8 actually contains multiple components, and the FA did not reveal which ones he violated. However, it said specifics of the findings would be released in "due course".

The overview of the sections are as follows:

A participant shall not bet, either directly or indirectly, or instruct, permit, cause or enable any person to bet on any football match in the world or insider news

An individual participant, when acting in a personal capacity, shall not be permitted to advertise or promote any betting activity that the participant is prohibited from engaging in

An individual Participant, when acting in any capacity, shall not deliberately participate in the production of audio, or audio visual content (for publication on any platform whatsoever) where the conduct and/or words of the Participant could reasonably be considered to be actively encouraging the engagement in betting activity which the Participant is prohibited from engaging in

AND WHAT'S MORE: The FA also says that clubs "shall not instruct, compel, permit, cause, or enable any participant to be in breach" of the rules. It's notable, then, that Brentford have not been charged as an organisation.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Brentford FC notes the decision of an independent Regulatory Commission to issue an eight-month ban from all football and football-related activity to Ivan Toney with immediate effect," the club wrote in a statement. "Brentford FC is currently awaiting the publication of the written reasons of the independent Regulatory Commission. We will review them before considering our next steps."

IN A PHOTO:

Getty Images

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is one of the most substantial punishments passed down in Premier League history. Toney is a star player, too, scoring 20 goals in the division this year.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR TONEY: He had been rumoured to be set for a summer transfer, but that seems unlikely now that he is set to miss at least half of next season.