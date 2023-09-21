Explained: Why Aston Villa had no shirt sponsor in Europa Conference League clash with Legia Warsaw

Aston Villa's shirt sponsor was covered up for their Europa Conference League game against Legia Warsaw due to Poland's laws on gambling advertising.

Villa cover shirt sponsor for Legia game

Polish gambling laws prohibit this advertising

Signed deal with BK8 this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? Unai Emery's men took to the field tonight in Warsaw but their BK8 sponsor, an Asia-based online betting firm, was either blanked out or in goalkeeper Emi Martinez's case, a piece of tape covered it on his jersey.

WHY WAS THIS NOT ALLOWED? in Poland, public advertising of most gambling games is restricted in the country and Villa's sponsor, which began a partnership with the club during the summer, falls afoul of those rules.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gary Lineker was one of many to voice his concern over Villa's deal with the gambling firm, especially as a couple of months prior the Premier League announced they had decided to cease allowing betting companies as main shirt sponsors. However, this will not come into effect until the 2026-27 season.

WHAT'S NEXT? After the 3-2 defeat against Legia, Villa return to Premier League action against Chelsea on Sunday.