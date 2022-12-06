Explained: Why Mbappe appears to be 'hiding' Budweiser logo on Player of the Match awards

Kylian Mbappe's Player of the Match images at the World Cup have caught the eye, with the Frenchman rotating the trophy before posing for a picture.

Mbappe won POTM vs Australia

Rotated trophy once again

Believed to be image rights concern

WHAT HAPPENED? The French superstar stole the show once again at the World Cup with a sensational brace against Poland in a 3-1 victory in the last 16. He earned the Player of the Match award for his performance, but fans noticed he had rotated the trophy when posing for the customary picture. We now appear to understand why.

🔥 Kylian Mbappé pulls clear in the race for the Golden Boot with *two* Goal of the Tournament contenders.



What a performance! He’s today’s #Budweiser Player of the Match.



THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Player of the Match award against Poland was the third time Mbappe has won the gong so far in Qatar, with him rotating the trophy every time. L'Equipe, via FOX News, report that the 23-year-old is deliberately hiding the Budweiser logo, as he doesn't want to promote the use of alcohol. Mbappe has made it clear within his own image rights that he will not promote alcohol, gambling or junk food - which landed the French national team in hot water with KFC in September - as he wishes to ensure his image reflects his status as a role model.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Budweiser struck up a deal as the World Cup's official beer supplier, but were informed two days before the tournament began that the sale of alcohol was prohibited in stadiums. As a result, the beer they were going to sell will be given to the winning country.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? The Paris Saint-Germain starlet will be gunning for a fourth POTM award when France meet England in the World Cup quarter-final on December 10.