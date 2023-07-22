Explained: 'He's obsessed!' - Why Kim Kardashian keeps popping up at soccer matches around the world as she takes in Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut after surprise Arsenal appearance

Kim Kardashian was in attendance for Lionel Messi's debut for Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup, so why does she take such a keen interest in the sport?

Kim Kardashian witnessed Messi's Inter Miami debut

Was accompanied by her soccer-obsessed sons

Has also watched Arsenal and PSG

WHAT HAPPENED? The American media personality, along with her two sons, Saint and Psalm, were present as Messi came off the bench to make his Inter Miami debut before scoring an utterly superb 94th-minute free-kick to hand the MLS side a 2-1 win over Cruz Azul.

WHY IS KIM KARDASHIAN ATTENDING SOCCER MATCHES? The celebrity revealed that her sons are big soccer fans and she loves travelling with them to matches across the globe.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to MLS, Kim said, "My son. He is obsessed with soccer and I will do anything for my babies so I travel the world. We do soccer trips and it's not stopping. All summer we will go to different exhibition games."

When asked if she herself is a soccer fan, she replied: "I played soccer myself for five or six years. I was a goalie and centre forward. I wasn't bad. I loved it and I am happy that my boys love it. We can come and hang out. That just makes me so excited. I am excited to be here with Victoria and David [Beckham], it's going to be such a fun game. My son's favourite player is Messi, he is so excited to see Messi."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty/ GOAL

Getty/Instagram

Getty/GOAL

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As part of her world soccer tour, Kim Kardashian was in attendance at Arsenal's Europa League clash against Sporting CP in March at the Emirates Stadium, while she was also spotted at PSG's Ligue 1 meeting with Rennes, where she FaceTimed Neymar during the shock 2-0 defeat for the hosts. Indeed, she was seen partying with Kylian Mbappe in the summer, with both having been invited to Michael Rubin's lavish 4th of July Hamptons party, along with a number of other celebrities. Despite her interest in soccer, meanwhile, it's not clear who Kim actually supports.

WHAT'S NEXT: Messi will next be seen in action for Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup on Tuesday against Atlanta United. It remains to be seen if Kim will be there once again, cheering on from the sidelines.