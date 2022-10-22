Explained: How De Bruyne got a black eye as Man City star made light of bruised face with celebration vs Brighton

- De Bruyne played with black eye on Saturday
- Belgian celebrated goal by covering half of face
- Man City star suffered the injury in training
WHAT HAPPENED? The attacking midfielder had a bruise on his face as he took to the field in the Premier League match and covered his other eye in his celebration as he made light of the situation.
WHY DID DE BRUYNE HAVE A BRUISE? The injury occurred during training with City when someone accidentally kicked a ball off of his face.
STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:GettyGetty
WHAT NEXT FOR DE BRUYNE? The talented playmaker will visit Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League next week.
Who will win the English Premier League this season?
Thanks for voting.
Results will be shared soon.