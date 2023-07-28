Explained: David Beckham’s plan to make Inter Miami the New York Yankees of football after already signing Lionel Messi & Sergio Busquets

Chris Burton
David Beckham YankeesGetty/GOAL
David Beckham admits that he is, with Lionel Messi already snapped up, looking to turn Inter Miami into the New York Yankees of the football world.

  • Man Utd legend co-owner of MLS franchise
  • Has made marquee signings
  • Looking to create a worldwide brand

WHAT HAPPENED? The MLS outfit remain a work in progress for now, having only played their first competitive match in March 2020. They have, however, come a long way in a short space of time and now boast World Cup winners Messi and Sergio Busquets in their ranks. Co-owner Beckham – who knows all about success at the highest level from his time at Manchester United and Real Madrid as a player – intends to make Inter Miami a sporting superpower that is recognised all over the world.

WHAT THEY SAID: Beckham has told The Athletic of his grand plan: “I said, ‘What I want is the New York Yankees’. Whether you’re a baseball fan, whether you’re a fan of the Yankees, whether you love New York, I want to create a brand like they have. You see the Yankees hat and straight away you know what it is. I want people walking around in our baseball caps knowing that’s a Miami cap, that’s a Miami brand. (That) even if you’re not a soccer fan, you want to wear the jersey and the cap.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former England captain is under no illusions as to the size of the challenge he faces, but he is fully committed to the long-term project and is prepared to continue giving up funds and sleep in order to make his dream a reality. Beckham added: “I’ve realised things of value can take time to build. But I want to be better, I don’t want to look at the league table and always think, ‘Are we going to win tonight?’. Because I spend most of my time in London, I’m sat up at 2am watching the games and when we lose it’s frustrating. I don’t enjoy being bottom of the league, I want better results, but I do also understand that there needs to be a certain amount of patience. I said to Jorge from day one: the reason Manchester United were so successful is because there was stability. I had one manager throughout my whole career there and that stability runs through the whole club. So when we bring a coach in, I feel that coach should be here for the next 10 years. That’s the way that we’re going to have success.”

WHAT NEXT? Inter Miami are currently sat bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference, with a play-off berth threatening to slip out of reach in 2023, but seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi has made an immediate impact in the United States – netting three goals through two appearances – and his presence offers hope that a brighter future lies ahead.