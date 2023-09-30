Explained: Why Chelsea's pursuit of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic came to nothing as Romelu Lukaku swap deal collapsed

Juventus' football director Cristiano Giuntoli explained why Dusan Vlahovic's transfer to Chelsea did not materialise in the summer.

Vlahovic was linked with a move to Chelsea

Chelsea did not offer enough money

Lukaku joined Roma on loan

WHAT HAPPENED? The Serbian forward was linked with a move to Chelsea during the summer transfer window which would have involved Romelu Lukaku moving to Turin. But the deal eventually did not materialise as Vlahovic continues to play for Juventus while Lukaku joined AS Roma on loan.

WHY WAS/WASN'T IT GIVEN? Juventus' football director Giuntoli has revealed that while the club were reluctant to let go of their star player, at one point they were ready to part ways provided the right price was offered and apparently the Blues did not offer enough money for Vlahovic. Thus, neither the striker left the club nor did Lukaku join them in the summer.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to La Repubblica, Giuntoli said, "There was an offer from Chelsea for Vlahovic. We didn’t want to part with Dusan, but faced with certain figures, we would have accepted. Chelsea never reached that amount, and the swap did not materialise."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 23-year-old is enjoying a purple patch since the start of the 2023/24 season having scored four goals in six games and provided one assist.

WHAT'S NEXT: Massimiliano Allegri's men next face Atalanta in a Serie A clash on Sunday.