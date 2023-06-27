Exclusive: Inter deserved to beat Manchester City in Champions League final, Diego Milito says

Inter Milan deserved to beat Manchester City in the Champions League final, Diego Milito has told GOAL in an exclusive interview.

Inter lost 1-0

Had multiple chances

City completed treble

WHAT HAPPENED? Milito believes that Inter had a "great journey" to reach the final, beating Porto, Benfica, and city rivals AC Milan, but they ultimately came up short against City, as Rodri's superb finish completed the treble for Pep Guardiola's side. Inter, though, had a number of chances, with Romelu Lukaku missing a header from inside the six-yard box, and inadvertently blocking a goal-bound shot.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking exclusively to GOAL, Milito said: “I think it was very close. Inter have made a great journey in the Champions League, they deserved the final and in my opinion they deserved even more in the final. Inter had a great game, unfortunately football is like that, they weren't able to unlock it and then the day was unlucky. Manchester City scored and unfortunately Inter were unable to bring the cup home, but I think the journey has been extraordinary.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Inter did manage to win the Coppa Italia, beating Fiorentina in the final, while they finished third in Serie A. Milito, of course, won the Champions League with Inter under Jose Mourinho in 2010, scoring both goals in the final against Bayern Munich.

WHAT NEXT? Inter will have to lick their wounds before the new season; they face Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in their first pre-season friendly on July 27.