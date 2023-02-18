'It's Marsch's fault' - Ex-USMNT forward Taylor Twellman sarcastically responds to Leeds' latest loss

Ex-USMNT forward Taylor Twellman took aim at Leeds United following Jesse Marsch's departure from the club.

Marsch fired by Leeds

Whites lose to Everton on Saturday

Now just a point off the bottom

WHAT HAPPENED? Twellman had a sarcastic response after seeing Leeds beaten again in the Premier League, this time by fellow strugglers Everton. Interim boss Michael Skubala once again took charge of the team, following Marsch's sacking, but saw his Leeds side beaten thanks to a single goal by Seamus Coleman. Leeds have now gone 10 games without a win in the Premier League, and Twellman clearly believes compatriot Marsch was scapegoated.

WHAT THEY SAID: Leeds didn't manage a single shot on target in the match, leading Twellman to take to social media to voice his frustration with a quote tweet. "It’s Marsch’s fault," he wrote sarcastically in response to a post that asked: "Does [Patrick] Bamford have money on Leeds going down? Good grief."

Twitter

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leeds are set to stick with their interim management for the time being after so far failing to bring in a replacement for Marsch. The American had been linked with a move to Southampton, following his Elland Road dismissal, but talks between both parties have broken down.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Since beating Chelsea 3-0 in August, Leeds have subsequently earned the fewest points of any side in the Premier League (12 from 20 matches).

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? The Whites host basement side Southampton at Elland Road next time out in the Premier League in a huge clash at the bottom of the table.