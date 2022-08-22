'I also blame Ten Hag!' - Evra claims Man Utd flops that 'don't respect the badge' have 'fooled' new manager

The former defender is not surprised by the Red Devils' awful start to the new Premier League season

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra claims new manager Erik ten Hag has been "fooled" by some of his players at Old Trafford who "don't respect the badge". Ten Hag has overseen humiliating defeats to Brighton and Brentford in the team's first two Premier League games of the new season.

The Dutchman also faces a daunting fixture up next with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool set to visit Old Trafford on Monday night.

What has Evra said about Man Utd?

Evra has not been too surprised by Manchester United's poor start and has told Betfair he feels the players are psychologically broken.

"It's deja vu and I'm not surprised. I see the same players, there's no confidence and I think we have got carried away with the pre-season," he said.

"When the league starts things are totally different, sometimes I even prefer to have a bad pre-season, then it means you have to work hard, your legs are heavy.

"When you're too sharp in pre-season and you look good, that means you're not working hard enough.

"I also blame Ten Hag - he's been fooled by all those players, the same way other managers have been fooled by them.

"In pre-season they looked so good, and he would have been excited to make them even better, but no. Psychologically they are broken."

Man Utd players 'don't respect the badge'

Evra also criticised the United players for the lack of fight shown in their two Premier League defeats and admitted he's angry with the performances he's seen so far.

"If they don't fight anymore it's because those players don't want to be there and they don't respect the badge. Let's be clear. Brentford were 4-0 up after 35 minutes," he added.

"When I saw that I wasn't surprised, and that's the worst part. What did we expect after seeing the same midfield, the same team, what does anyone expect?

"I don't know if Ten Hag wanted different players. I don't know if he wanted to get rid of some players but they couldn't because their salary was too high.

"That's why I'm angry with the players because it's down to them."

Manchester United will move above Liverpool in the table with a win over the Reds. Ten Hag's side did beat their arch-rivals in pre-season but were hammered 5-0 the last time the two sides met in the Premier League at Old Trafford.