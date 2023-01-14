Everton vs Southampton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Everton will take on Southampton in a battle to get out of the Premier League relegation zone on Saturday.
Only three points separate the Toffees from rock-bottom Saints in the league standings and both sides will treat this fixture as a must-win clash. Frank Lampard's team are winless in their last eight matches in all competitions and will be desperate for points against an opponent who has tasted success in recent matches.
Southampton's league form has been woeful, with the Saints lying at the bottom of the Premier League table. However, they will take confidence from their progress in both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup. The Saints delivered a shock result when they stunned Manchester City 2-0 in the quarter final of the Carabao Cup in their previous outing.
Everton vs Southampton date & kick-off time
Game:
Everton vs Southampton
Date:
January 14, 2022
Kick-off:
3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET / 8:30 pm IST
Venue:
Goodison Park
How to watch Everton vs Southampton on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the match can be watched live on NBC Sports, Universo and USA Network.
The game between Everton and Southampton is not being telecast in the United Kingdom (UK).
The match can be streamed on Hotstar in India.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
NBC Sports, Universo, USA Network
NBC Sports app
UK
N/A
N/A
India
N/A
Hotstar
Everton squad and team news
Alex Iwobi has joined Michael Keane, Andros Townsend, Nathan Patterson and James Garner in the medical room for Everton and they all remain unavailable for selection.
Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Doucoure, Gueye, Onana; McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Gray
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan
Defenders
Tarkowski, Patterson, Holgate, Mina, Mykolenko, Godfrey, Coleman, Vinagre, Coady
Midfielders
Onana, Doucoure, Davies, Gueye
Forwards
McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Gordon, Gray, Maupay, Simms
Southampton squad and team news
Southampton will continue to be without Armel Bella-Kotchap, Stuart Armstrong and Juan Larios who remain sidelined due to injuries. Alex McCarthy and former Everton forward Theo Walcott are also doubtful for the game.
Southampton predicted XI: Bazunu; Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Salisu, Walker-Peters; Diallo, Lavia; Djenepo, Ward-Prowse, Orsic; Adams
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Caballero, Bazunu
Defenders
Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Livramento, Salisu
Midfielders
Aribo, Maitland-Niles, Ward-Prowse, Orsic, Djenepo, Edozie, Dialo, Lavia, Alcaraz
Forwards
Armstrong, Adams, Mara, Elyounoussi