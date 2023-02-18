Everton vs Leeds United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

GOAL
|
Amadou Onana Everton 2022-23Getty Images
Premier LeagueEvertonLeeds UnitedEverton vs Leeds United

How to watch and stream Everton against Leeds United in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Everton and Leeds United will lock horns in a Premier League clash at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The Toffees have lost just one of their last 10 Premier League games against Leeds (W5 D4), going down 1-0 at home in November 2020. However, they head into this fixture on the back of a derby defeat to Liverpool and will be eager to get back to winning ways.

They are struggling in the 18th spot with an equal number of points and have a golden opportunity to leapfrog the Whites with a win, who sit just above them in the standings.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Everton vs Leeds United: Date & kick-off time

Game:

Everton vs Leeds United

Date:

February 18, 2023

Kick-off:

10:00 am ET, 3:00 pm GMT, 8:30 pm IST

Venue:

Goodison Park

How to watch Everton vs Leeds United on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on the Universo network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, and USA Network. It can also be live-streamed on the NBC Sports website and app.

In the United Kingdom (UK), it will not be broadcasted since it is a 15:00 kickoff.

Whereas, in India it can be streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country

TV channel

Live stream

US

UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO.

NBC Sports App and website.

UK

N/A

N/A

India

N/A

Disney+ Hotstar

Everton team news & squad

Everton coach Sean Dyche has a few injury problems and will miss Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Andros Townsend (knee), James Garner (back) and Nathan Patterson (knee).

In the absence of Calvert-Lewin, Ellis Simms might lead the line.

Everton possible XI: Pickford; Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Onana, Gueye, Doucoure, McNeil; Simms

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Pickford, Begovic, Jakupovic

Defenders

Tarkowski, Holgate, Mina, Mykolenko, Coleman, Vinagre, Coady

Midfielders

Onana, Doucoure, Iwobi, Davies, Gueye.

Forwards

McNeil, Gray, Maupay, Simms

Leeds United team news and squad

Leeds also have several injuries to deal with as Rodrigo, Archie Gray (both ankle), Adam Forshaw (groin), Stuart Dallas (leg) and Luis Sinisterra (thigh) will miss this fixture.

Meanwhile, Liam Cooper, Marc Roca, and Sonny Perkins are doubtful and will be assessed before kickoff.

Leeds United possible XI: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Wober, Struijk; Adams, McKennie; Summerville, Harrison, Gnonto; Bamford

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Meslier, Klaesson, Robles.

Defenders

Strujik, Koch, Wober, Firpo, Kristensen, Ayling.

Midfielders

Adams, McKennie, Aaronson, Greenwood.

Forwards

Harrison, Gnoto, Summerville, Rutter, Bamford.

How far will Liverpool go in the 2023 Champions League?

15770 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

How far will Liverpool go in the 2023 Champions League?

  • 57%Round of 16
  • 21%Quarter-final
  • 7%Semi-final
  • 14%Final
15770 Votes

Editors' Picks