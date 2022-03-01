Alisher Usmanov, who was once a shareholder at Arsenal and now boasts strong ties to Premier League side Everton, has seen his assets in the EU frozen as a result of “close ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin”.

The Uzbek-born billionaire is among those facing sanctions on the back of Russia’s invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

Usmanov is a close friend of Toffees owner Farhad Moshiri, but is now banned from entering EU territory or conducting business in it, with measures being put in place to limit powers of the Kremlin and its associates.

What has been said?

The European Council announced on Monday that "26 persons" had been added to a list of names facing financial and business-related sanctions.

Those moves are being made "in respect of actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine".

Usmanov has been named as a "pro-Kremlin oligarch with particularly close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin" within regulations updated in the Official Journal of the European Union.

That document adds: "(Usmanov) has been referred to as one of Vladimir Putin’s favourite oligarchs. He is considered to be one of Russia’s businessmen-officials, who were entrusted with servicing financial flows, but their positions depend on the will of the President."

It goes on to say that the 68-year-old "actively supported materially or financially Russian decision-makers responsible for the annexation of Crimea and the destabilisation of Ukraine" and "actively supported the Russian government’s policies of destabilisation of Ukraine".

How is Usmanov linked to Everton?

Usmanov, who was previously the second-biggest stakeholder at Arsenal behind Stan Kroenke, is the majority shareholder of MegaFon – a company Everton owner Moshiri has a stake in.

MegaFon and Russian smartphone company Yota are the sponsors of the Toffees' women's team.

Usmanov is also the founder of holdings corporation USM, who have been sponsors of Everton’s Finch Farm training ground since 2017.

They also boast a £30 million ($40m) naming rights option on the club’s proposed new stadium, which is due to be opened ahead of the 2024-25 season.

