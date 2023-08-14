Everton confirm death of worker in tragic accident at new stadium construction site

Everton have confirmed the death of a worker in a tragic accident at the construction site of the club's new stadium.

The 26-year-old man, who has not been named, was working on the building of the Everton Stadium at Liverpool's Bramley-Moore Dock when he was fatally injured on Monday afternoon.

In a statement the club said they "heartbroken by the news" and added: "The thoughts and condolences of everyone connected with Everton are with his family, friends, and colleagues at this unimaginably sad time.

"A spokesperson for the stadium's building contractor, Laing O'Rourke, confirmed the death and announced that work had been suspended until further notice.

"Merseyside Police and the Health and Safety Executive have been called to the site."

The £500 million stadium with a capacity of 53,000 is due for completion in time for the 2024-25 season.