Everton dispute agent claim they allegedly failed to pay fee for assistance to sign international player amid ongoing FFP investigation

Everton have denied any wrongdoing after they were alleged to have not paid an agent fee that prompted them being reported to the Premier League.

Everton deny accusation of failed payment

Dispute focuses on a transfer made in 2021-22

Agency pursuing legal action against Toffees

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Daily Mail, a global agency is chasing an alleged overdue payment of several hundred thousand pounds and has hired a debt collection firm in an effort to retrieve the money. The Mail reports that Everton are alleged to have instructed the agency to act on their behalf to sign an international player for the 2021–2022 season, with them having been reported to the Premier League.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Everton dispute that they formally instructed the agency to act on their behalf and state that the agent in question was not included on the official deal sheet of the completed transfer that was sent to the FA and Premier League. The Merseyside club also maintain that every agent involved in that particular transfer was paid in accordance with all the rules and regulations.

WHAT NEXT? Separate to the agency claim, a Premier League hearing relating to Everton's alleged breach of Financial Fair Play rules is set to conclude this week. According to The Daily Mail, both the Toffees and the Premier League presented their case behind-closed-doors, with possible sanctions for a guilty verdict including a fine, transfer embargo or points deduction. Everton deny any wrongdoing relating to the investigation, and are confident they will be cleared after receiving allowances from England's top flight amid the Covid-19 pandemic.