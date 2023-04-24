Everton ‘close’ to completing takeover with 777 Partners after they surpass MSP Sports Capital in negotiations

Everton are reportedly close to being taken over by 777 Partners, who are now leading the race to land the Premier League club.

Everton in talks with 777 Partners

Negotiations have intensified

Toffees could be set for takeover

WHAT HAPPENED? Talks over the sale of Everton have intensified recently, with 777 Partners close to an agreement, according to Tuttomercatoweb.com. The company has surpassed MSP Sports Capital and is now in pole position to acquire the club from Farhad Moshiri.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: 777 Partners already has plenty of interest in football across the globe. The company owns Serie A side Genoa and also has stakes in several other clubs including Sevilla, Hertha Berlin, Standard Liege in Belgium and Red Star Paris in France. 777 Partners also has a 70% stake in Brazil's Vasco da Gama and an interest in Australian side Melbourne Victory. Everton's potential new owners are not just invested in football. 777 Partners also owns the London Lions basketball club.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Toffees are in the midst of a difficult season on and off the pitch. Moshiri has insisted the club is not for sale but has conceded he is looking for investment. Supporters have already called for sweeping changes to "reverse" the club's decline. Everton currently sit in the bottom three and are facing a battle to avoid the drop. The club has also been charged by the Premier League with alleged breaches of its Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules which could potentially bring a points deduction.

DID YOU KNOW? Everton are now winless in their last 12 Premier League away matches (D4 L8) and have failed to score a goal in nine of those matches. However, they have kept their first clean sheet away from home since October.

WHAT NEXT? The Toffees are back in Premier League action on Thursday against Newcastle at Goodison Park.