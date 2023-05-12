Evan Ferguson signs new Brighton contract until 2028 in transfer blow to Man Utd, Chelsea & Tottenham

Manchester United, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur target Evan Ferguson has extended with Brighton until 2028.

Ferguson signs new contract with Brighton

Extends until 2028

Was on United, Chelsea, and Spurs' radar

WHAT HAPPENED? Ferguson has signed a new contract with Brighton which will extend his stay at the Amex Stadium until 2028. The highly-rated Irish striker's extension with the Seagulls will come as a big blow to Premier League giants Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur who have been keeping tabs on him.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It has been a breakthrough season for Ferguson, who seems to have solved Brighton's striker problems by making the position his own since the arrival of manager Roberto De Zerbi. He has scored eight goals in 19 appearances across all competitions, in the process attracting interest from the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "Evan’s contract extension is great news. He trains and plays like a senior player with many years of experience and has become an important member of the squad. The aim is to help him become one of the strongest strikers in Europe," remarked De Zerbi on Ferguson's extension.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR FERGUSON? Ferguson is currently nursing a foot injury he suffered in Brighton's 2-1 win against Chelsea and will miss their upcoming Premier League game away to Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.