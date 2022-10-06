Europa League top scorers: Gimenez, Vecino, Jahanbaksh lead the race for the 2022-23 Golden Boot

GOAL provides a comprehensive breakdown of the top scorers who want to lead their clubs to Europa League success...

Teams are going to battle it out to achieve European glory when they take the field for Europa League fixtures, with the title triumph allowing automatic qualification to next season's Champions League providing extra motivation for the teams in the running.

The likes of Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord), Matias Vecino (Lazio), and Willian Jose (Real Betis) are among the top scorers in the competition in the 2022-23 season. Their teams will be relying on them to provide the goods on a consistent basis if they are to challenge for the title.

Who will end up as the leading marksman? GOAL delivers a full breakdown of the most in-form Europa League players in front of goal.

Europa League 2022-23 top scorers

Pos Player Club Goals 1 Santiago Gimenez Feyenoord 3 =2 Matias Vecino Lazio 2 =2 Alireza Jahanbaksh Feyenoord 2 =2 Tokmac Nguen Ferencvaros 2 =2 Willian Jose Real Betis 2 =2 Michael Gregoritsch Freiburg 2 =7 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 1 =7 Evander Midtjylland 1 =7 Iyayi Atiemwen FC Sheriff Tiraspol 1 =7 Brais Mendez Real Sociedad 1

Who finished as the Europa League top scorer in 2021-22?

Eintracht Frankfurt had a memorable run en route lifting the Europa League trophy in the 2021-22 season, defeating Rangers 5-4 on penalties after the score remained 1-1 at the end of the extra time.

They became only the third team in UEFA Europa League history to win the competition without losing a single game from group stage to the final. That unbeaten run included a historic 3-2 win against Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

Rangers, the runners-up, had a great tournament too. Led by their dynamic captain James Tavernier, the Scottish side defeated tough teams such as Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig to reach their first European final in 14 years.

Although Tavernier operated from right-back, he scored 7 goals in 15 appearances in the tournament, winning the Golden Boot award in the process.