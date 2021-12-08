Europa League knockout play-off draw: When it is, how to watch & teams involved

The 2021-22 Europa League will soon be heading into the knockout stage with the groups wrapping up.

A selection of teams from the Champions League drop into the tournament at this point and there is plenty of competitiveness as Europe's elite clubs battle it out for silverware - and, of course, a place in next season's Champions League.

GOAL brings you all you need to know about the 2021-22 Europa League knockout play-off draw, including how to watch it live and the teams involved.

When is the Europa League knockout play-off draw?

The draw for the 2021-22 Europa League knockout play-off will take place on Monday December 13, 2021.

It is scheduled to start at approximately 12 noon GMT (7am ET).

UEFA's draw ceremony will also include the Champions League last 16 draw, which begins an hour earlier, and the draw for the Europa Conference League knockout play-off, which begins at 1pm GMT (8am ET).

How to watch & live stream Europa League knockout play-off draw

You stream the Europa League knockout play-off draw live online at UEFA's official website.

Which teams are in the Europa League knockout play-off?

A total of 16 teams competes in the Europa League knockout play-off round. The eight Europa League group runners up are seeded for the draw, with the eight Champions League third-place teams being unseeded.

Atalanta's Champions League clash with Villarreal was postponed on Wednesday due to adverse weather conditions, meaning that the final play-off participant to enter from the tournament will be decided in Thursday's rescheduled match.

Teams from the same national assocation cannot be paired together.

You can see how the draw is shaping up in the table below. Note that the table will be updated following the conclusion of the group fixtures in both the Champions League and the Europa League.

Group Europa League runner-up (seeded) Champions League third place (unseeded) A Rangers RB Leipzig B PSV / Real Sociedad Porto C Leicester / Spartak Moscow / Napoli / Legia Warsaw Borussia Dortmund D Eintracht Frankfurt / Olympiakos Sheriff Tiraspol E Galatasaray / Lazio Barcelona F Red Star Belgrade, Braga, Midtjylland Villarreal / Atalanta G Dinamo Zagreb / Genk Sevilla H Real Betis Zenit

Europa League knockout play-off fixture dates

The 2021-22 Europa League knockout play-off round will consist of single tie played out over home and away legs.

The first legs will be played on Thursday February 17, 2022 and the second legs will take place a week later on Thursday February 24, 2022.

After those ties are decided, the eight winners will advance as the unseeded teams for the Europa League last 16 draw, which takes place on Friday February 25, 2022. The eight Europa League group winners are seeded.